Pure Cycle Corporation: Announces Investor Day on July 15, 2021

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is pleased to announce it will be hosting an Investor Day on July 15, 2021. Pure Cycle will host an in-person Investor Day from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm MST at one of the KB Homes models in the master planned community Sky Ranch.

CEO/President Mark Harding and CFO/Vice President Kevin McNeill will present an in-depth review of the Company's current state, long-term growth strategies, and progress at the Sky Ranch master planned community. The senior management team will answer questions following their planned remarks. Mark and Kevin will also host a tour of Sky Ranch where we will focus on Phase 2 of our development, our Build-to-Rent units and a tour of our state-of-the-art water reclamation facility, followed by lunch in the Sky Ranch Orion Park Pavilion.

Advanced registration is required by following the link in the investor page of our website which is located at https://www.purecyclewater.com/investors.

Pure Cycle is a diversified water resource and land development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider which also develops land we own into master planned communities, to which we will continue to provide water and wastewater services as well as operate long-term build-to-rent properties.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com , or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com, and be sure to follow us on twitter at @purecyclecorp.

