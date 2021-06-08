Movano Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Movano Inc . (NASDAQ:MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that empower individuals to optimize their health in order to help prevent and better manage chronic diseases, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We've embarked on a multi-year journey to develop medical devices that will provide glucose, blood pressure and other vital health data to a massive and underserved population and ultimately improve health outcomes for those with or at risk of chronic disease. We're pleased to be included in the Russell Microcap Index, which will improve our visibility with the investment community as we continue to move forward on our development path," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Inc.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Movano Inc.

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE), is a health-focused technology company creating simple, smart and personalized devices designed to help individuals on their health journey optimize for good health today and prevent and manage chronic diseases in the future. Movano's technology is being developed to provide vital health information, including glucose and blood pressure data, in a variety of form factors to meet individual style needs and give users actionable feedback in order to improve their quality of life.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

