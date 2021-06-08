Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) (the "Company") announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 12:00PM EDT.

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer of GoviEx, will review the Company's latest investor presentation, followed by a live Q&A.

GoviEx welcomes all stakeholders, investors and interested individual to register and attend this live event at: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-gxu-otcqb-gvxxf-2021-06-10-120000 Note: To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the above link using the latest version of Goggle Chrome.

Registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's website www.goviex.com.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Information Contacts

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1-604-681-5529

Email: info@goviex.com

Web: www.goviex.com

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

Information Contact

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Robert Thaemlitz: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

