Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 22:04
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QS World University Rankings 2022

MIT celebrates decade as world's best university; Harvard falls to lowest rank ever

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, have today released the eighteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) celebrates an unprecedented, unbroken decade as the world's best university.

QS World University Rankings logo

L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT, said: "We deeply appreciate the recognition of our institution and the faculty, staff, alumni, and students that make MIT what it is - and we also tremendously admire the achievements of academic institutions around the globe. The world benefits from a strong higher education network that delivers countless benefits for humanity, from fundamental discoveries to novel solutions to pressing challenges in climate and health, to the education of the next generation of talent. We are proud and grateful to belong to this great human community of scholars, researchers and educators, striving together to make a better world."

The top five also experiences its most significant reconfiguration for half a decade: Harvard University (5th) falls out of the top three - its lowest-ever rank - to be replaced by the University of Oxford (2nd, up from 5th) and the University of Cambridge (joint-3rd, shared with Stanford University).

  • Caltech (6th) drops out of the top five for the first time since 2015.
  • ETH Zurich remains continental Europe's best university for a fourteenth consecutive year.
  • In a major milestone, Mainland China is home to two of the world's top twenty universities for the first time ever.
  • Asia's two top universities are National University of Singapore (11th) and Nanyang Technological University (12th).
  • Australia's four top universities rise, with Australian National University re-entering the top 30.
  • The progress of Malaysia and Russia slows after years of improvement, but both are home to one of the world's top 100 universities each.
  • 48% of Japan's universities decline.
  • Latin America's best university is Universidad de Buenos Aires (69th). Hampered by low research impact scores, more of the continent's universities fall than rise.
  • Saudi Arabia's top university - King Abdulaziz University, 109th - reaches a record high.

QS World University Rankings 2022: Global Top 20

2022

2021

Institution

Location

1

1

MIT

USA

2

5

University of Oxford

UK

3=

7

University of Cambridge

UK

3=

2

Stanford University

USA

5

3

Harvard University

USA

6

4

California Institute of Technology

USA

7

8

Imperial College London

UK

8=

6

ETH Zurich

Switzerland

8=

10

UCL

UK

10

9

University of Chicago

USA

11

11

National University of Singapore

Singapore

12

13

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore

13

16

University of Pennsylvania

USA

14=

14

Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

Switzerland

14=

17

Yale University

USA

16

20

University of Edinburgh

UK

17

15

Tsinghua University

Mainland China

18

23

Peking University

Mainland China

19

19

Columbia University

USA

20

12

Princeton University

USA

© QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2021 https://www.TopUniversities.com/.

Ranking's methodology

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503777/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.