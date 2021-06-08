QS World University Rankings 2022

MIT celebrates decade as world's best university; Harvard falls to lowest rank ever
LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, have today released the eighteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) celebrates an unprecedented, unbroken decade as the world's best university.
L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT, said: "We deeply appreciate the recognition of our institution and the faculty, staff, alumni, and students that make MIT what it is - and we also tremendously admire the achievements of academic institutions around the globe. The world benefits from a strong higher education network that delivers countless benefits for humanity, from fundamental discoveries to novel solutions to pressing challenges in climate and health, to the education of the next generation of talent. We are proud and grateful to belong to this great human community of scholars, researchers and educators, striving together to make a better world."
The top five also experiences its most significant reconfiguration for half a decade: Harvard University (5th) falls out of the top three - its lowest-ever rank - to be replaced by the University of Oxford (2nd, up from 5th) and the University of Cambridge (joint-3rd, shared with Stanford University).
- Caltech (6th) drops out of the top five for the first time since 2015.
- ETH Zurich remains continental Europe's best university for a fourteenth consecutive year.
- In a major milestone, Mainland China is home to two of the world's top twenty universities for the first time ever.
- Asia's two top universities are National University of Singapore (11th) and Nanyang Technological University (12th).
- Australia's four top universities rise, with Australian National University re-entering the top 30.
- The progress of Malaysia and Russia slows after years of improvement, but both are home to one of the world's top 100 universities each.
- 48% of Japan's universities decline.
- Latin America's best university is Universidad de Buenos Aires (69th). Hampered by low research impact scores, more of the continent's universities fall than rise.
- Saudi Arabia's top university - King Abdulaziz University, 109th - reaches a record high.
QS World University Rankings 2022: Global Top 20
2022
2021
Institution
Location
1
1
MIT
USA
2
5
University of Oxford
UK
3=
7
University of Cambridge
UK
3=
2
Stanford University
USA
5
3
Harvard University
USA
6
4
California Institute of Technology
USA
7
8
Imperial College London
UK
8=
6
ETH Zurich
Switzerland
8=
10
UCL
UK
10
9
University of Chicago
USA
11
11
National University of Singapore
Singapore
12
13
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore
13
16
University of Pennsylvania
USA
14=
14
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Switzerland
14=
17
Yale University
USA
16
20
University of Edinburgh
UK
17
15
Tsinghua University
Mainland China
18
23
Peking University
Mainland China
19
19
Columbia University
USA
20
12
Princeton University
USA
Ranking's methodology
