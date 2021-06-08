The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 3, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 may 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Warrant 1.980,00 1.980,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Warrant 64.336,00 64.336,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 1.098.678,00 1.098.678,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 510.282,00 510.282,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 82.457,00 82.457,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 850.737,00 850.737,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 277.390,00 277.390,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 14.361,00 14.361,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Contract for difference 541.827,00 541.827,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 2.543,00 2.543,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Contract for difference 5.892,00 5.892,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 33,00 33,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,17% 0,00% 0,00% 0,37% 2,80% Voting rights 3,17% 0,00% 0,00% 0,37% 2,80%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=113363