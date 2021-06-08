Company to Immediately Launch Initiatives to Increase Company's Exposure and Support from Wall Street as it Continues to Pursue Strategy of Disrupting Tobacco

Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Hempacco Co., Inc. ("Hempacco") and Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC PINK: GGII) ("Green Globe or GGII"), in their continuing mission of Disrupting Tobacco with herb and CBD Hemp Cigarettes, today announced that it has retained the services of Investor Relations Partners (IRP) to expand the Company's strategic investor and public relations programs.

"2021 will be a pivotal year for GGII - Hempacco and an even more historic one for the tobacco industry as it begins to undergo a major shift away from nicotine-based cigarettes and into herb smokables and CBD, CBG rich hemp cigarettes, due primarily to the proven adverse health effects of nicotine," said Sandro Piancone, Chairman and CEO of GGII and Hempacco Co., Inc. "It's in this favorable business climate that we believe GGII - Hempacco will not only survive but thrive as we continue to solidify our first-mover advantage in the herb & CBD hemp cigarette market while we continue to invest in the securing of critical intellectual property rights that could single-handedly propel us to disrupt the tobacco industry's heavyweights literally overnight.

However, as exciting, and disruptive our technologies will likely be to the nearly trillion-dollar tobacco industry, we believe this could be the tip of the iceberg. To ensure we are able to focus management's time on growing the business, we will look forward to the guidance and support of the team at Investor Relations Partners to effectively communicate our growth story to both the professional investment community as well as the major financial and trade media with our overriding goal of decreasing our overall cost of capital while maximizing shareholder value," concluded Mr. Piancone.

Bill Miller of Investor Relations Partners, said, "One of our initial priorities in the launch of our investor relations program for GGII Hempacco will be to diversify its shareholder base through the addition of a number of new and long-terms institutional investment firms so we may apply to up list to the Nasdaq much earlier than anyone ever anticipated was possible. We expect Hempacco will appeal to both value and earnings growth retail and institutional investors given our belief the company is significantly undervalued when considering the pent-up and growing demand for the company's unique intellectual property licenses that in theory could result in the creation of the single largest and most profitable revenue channel ever created out of fear of infringing on any one of their patent-pending technologies. This phenomenon coupled with the strength of their historical record revenue and earnings growth with a debt-free balance sheet could very easily result in Hempacco becoming a true Wall Street Darling in the coming years," concluded Mr. Miller.

Company to Shortly Provide Timeline of 2021 Investor Relations Activities

IRP noted that Hempacco will shortly be disclosing an aggressive, yet systematic, timeline for its investor and public relations activities for the remainder of this year. The activities will largely revolve around one-on-one institutional and analyst meetings, interviews with the financial, trade, broadcast and online media as well as select investor presentations to pre-qualified small-cap audiences. Management has also made it evident through its meetings with IRP that from Day One as a public company, it will look, act and feel like a Nasdaq-listed company and not one that trades on the Pink Sheet Market. IRP's investor relations plan going forward will ensure this goal is met as it implements the program.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Hempacco Co, Inc. is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including CBG and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. The Hempacco Co., Inc. operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

(This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended).

