(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights:

30 April 2021 31 May 2021 Shares in Euronext 55 337 770 55 337 770 Theoretical voting rights (1) 81 459 850 81 210 824 Effective voting rights 81 253 691 81 008 197

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 55 337 770 TVA intracommunautaire: FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T. +33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 shareholders@groupeseb.com www.groupeseb.com

