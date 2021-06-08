Climate Action Now: New Climate App Takes Fresh Approach to Climate Crisis

WOODSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / The Climate Action Now app gives individuals the ability to take planet-saving actions from their phone in seconds - and earn trees in the process.

Research from Yale* shows that a growing number of Americans are alarmed about global warming but don't know what to do about it and doubt that their individual efforts can make a difference. "Is it possible to create an app that's so easy, impactful, and rewarding that you will want to use it every day to take climate action?"

That's the question Climate Action Now Founder and CEO Brett Walter asked himself as drought and fires ravaged his home state of California. Now, after three years of research, development, and testing he's about to get his answer with the publication of the Climate Action Now app. "There are a lot of climate apps out there, but most are concerned with lifestyle changes. Climate Action Now is the only app we know of with a laser focus on making climate action easy, impactful, and rewarding," says Walter. "With just a few touches, users can email, call, or tweet their elected officials, petition business leaders, learn about climate change, and more. Each action earns points, and when users earn enough points, we plant trees on their behalf."

One answer came recently from Jerry Alden of Fremont, CA, who wrote "I like how simple and easy it is, and your point system is very creative!! Still hard to believe I made three calls to my US Senators!! I've never done that before." Mara Davi wrote, "This app is a game changer for me! I've always wanted to be a more active climate citizen, but it was difficult. Not anymore! With the push of three buttons I've completed a call. I can do five actions in as many minutes. In the first six days of using the app, I've contacted my State Senator 52 times and planted four trees. Most importantly, he signed on as a co-sponsor of a bill I recommended!"

The Climate Action Now app has a companion website featuring an Eco-Friendly Marketplace where consumers can purchase zero-waste and other earth-friendly products. The company is also offering Planet-Saving Subscriptions. For just pennies a day, a person can make a difference for oneself or give as a gift and help our planet. With each subscription, the company will plant trees, offset emissions and preserve vital ecosystems. For more information see: https://climateactionnow.com/.

The app is available for smartphones and tablets via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

*https://climatecommunication.yale.edu/publications/global-warmings-six-americas-a-review/

Woodside, California-based Climate Action Now was founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Brett Walter. The company's mission is to put effective climate action, via the Climate Action Now app, at the fingertips of millions of consumers around the world. Each action earns points, and when users earn enough points, the company will plant trees on their behalf. For more information about the free Climate Action Now app visit

https://ClimateActionNow.com or https://climateactionnow.com/planet-saving-subscriptions/.

