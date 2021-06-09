The New SaaS Offering is Available Now for European Organisations, With Disaster Recovery as a Service Arriving this Summer

Cohesity today announced the launch of its Backup as a Service (BaaS) offering, DataProtect delivered as a Service, to customers in Europe.

Hosted on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) in Europe,1 the offering gives enterprise and mid-size customers another radically simple way to back up data, eliminate silos, and drive down capital expenditure costs, while Cohesity takes care of managing the underlying infrastructure.

Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service includes support for an array of workloads including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and compute infrastructure, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS),2 Microsoft 365 SaaS applications, and data sources such as VMware, Network Attached Storage (NAS), and SQL Server.

Thousands of customers globally already rely on Cohesity DataProtect to back up their data on-premises or in cloud environments that they manage directly. Now, they have even more choice in how to consume the value Cohesity provides with this SaaS-based solution, all of which can easily be managed through one user interface on the Cohesity Helios multicloud platform.

"We are thrilled about this new offering because it gives European customers even greater choice in how to manage their data, but with all of the hallmarks of Cohesity's multicloud data management platform they already know and trust," said Richard Gadd, vice president, EMEA sales, Cohesity. "Not only does the expansion of our SaaS offering to Europe empower customers to further simplify data management, but also gives our European partners the opportunity to add their unique value and resell the solution through our distribution channels or via AWS Marketplace."

Data Management as a Service: A New Chapter in Comprehensive Data Management

DataProtect delivered as a Service is the first offering from Cohesity's comprehensive Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) portfolio. DMaaS is a portfolio of 'as a service' offerings designed to provide customers with a radically simple way to back up, secure, govern, and analyze their data, all managed directly by Cohesity and hosted on AWS-Cohesity's preferred cloud provider for DMaaS.

In addition to announcing the availability of Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service in Europe today, Cohesity announced the imminent arrival of its second SaaS offering in its DMaaS portfolio, Cohesity SiteContinuity, which will enable automated disaster recovery of mission-critical applications and data to the cloud. This Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution is designed to help enterprises reduce infrastructure costs substantially by utilising on-demand cloud resources from AWS instead of requiring a costly secondary data centre.

Cohesity's portfolio of DMaaS offerings gives organisations even more choice in how they can protect and manage their data. With Cohesity, customers can choose from a SaaS model, on-premises Cohesity cluster, or a combination of both in a hybrid model all on a single platform and managed with a single UI.

Customers can subscribe to DMaaS offerings through authorised Cohesity channel partners, distributors, and via AWS Marketplace. DMaaS not only gives partners the opportunity to grow their recurring revenue business, but it also allows them to expand their existing managed service offerings without having to build out infrastructure themselves. They can also use this as an entry point if they are thinking about starting a managed service practice.

With Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service, customers can also:

Reduce complexity with BaaS that is built for the hybrid cloud, freeing up cycles to focus on other critical tasks with a single backup service for on-premises and cloud data sources and a single UI to manage it all.

freeing up cycles to focus on other critical tasks with a single backup service for on-premises and cloud data sources and a single UI to manage it all. Reduce backup setup to minutes by automatically discovering workloads once a secure connection is established and applying either preset or custom policies to begin protection.

by automatically discovering workloads once a secure connection is established and applying either preset or custom policies to begin protection. Ensure efficient use of available bandwidth, accelerating backups to the cloud and data recovery from the cloud by only transmitting data blocks that have been changed.

accelerating backups the cloud and data recovery the cloud by only transmitting data blocks that have been changed. Improve their data security posture by keeping a snapshot in an alternate location with flexible encryption key management and the ability to separate and isolate data for legal and compliance purposes.

Supporting Partner Quotes:

We're really excited to work with Cohesity to bring its Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) to France," said Sebastien Hurst, chief technology officer at SCC. "Customers are really struggling to manage their constantly-growing data, on-premises and in the clouds. They are looking for new ways of thinking to keep innovation running. We are committed to bringing new innovative and elegant solutions to help our customers overachieve their goal, and we strongly believe that everything is aligned to get a real value back from the use of such a refined service."

"SVA is pleased to collaborate with Cohesity to bring its Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) to Germany by leveraging the AWS Europe (Frankfurt) Region," said Michael Todt, head of business continuity at SVA. "Our commercial and enterprise customers continue to grow their data exponentially each year, and we are committed to helping them find new technologies. We do this not just by managing and protecting that data, but also by staying up to date on the latest innovations, so they can stay one step ahead of others in their markets. As a result, our customers can provide better IT scalability and resiliency, have smoother operations, and save further costs."

"Conscia has an important relationship with AWS and Cohesity helping customers with hybrid cloud deployments," said Henrik Moll, chief technology officer at Conscia. "We help our customers protect cloud-native data and/or manage traditional data centre workloads in a modern way as easy as sign up, connect, and protect with DMaaS. Conscia is excited to be a launch partner in EMEA for Cohesity DMaaS on AWS as this aligns very well with our vision to bring data management as a service to European enterprises."

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

© 2021 Cohesity, Inc. All rights reserved. Cohesity, the Cohesity logo, Helios, and other Cohesity marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cohesity, Inc. in the US and/or internationally. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

_______________________

1 Launching on the AWS Europe (Frankfurt) Region, with the AWS Europe (London) Region expected to follow in summer, 2021, and the AWS Europe (Paris) Region by fall, 2021.

2 Expected to be available Summer 2021.

