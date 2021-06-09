EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Helps Health-Focused Consumers Continue to Flatten the Curve with SystemLS Wellness Brand



09.06.2021 / 06:45





Rapid Nutrition Helps Health-Focused Consumers Continue to Flatten the Curve with SystemLS Wellness Brand

New York City - Following on the heels of recent explosive international @systemls social media growth, Rapid Nutrition (RAP:SW, OTCQB: RPNRF) enjoyed an 500% percent increase in brand followers who tuned in to check out acclaimed Chef Jason Roberts' innovative new video series of healthy recipe for busy families. The company recently announced a partnership with celebrity Chef Roberts, who showcases Rapid Nutrition's SystemLS wellness brand through a series of fun and creative recipe videos.

"As health and wellness remain top of mind across the globe, we want to encourage and remind families that eating well and living well are possible, even for those who have been less active over the past year or are still experiencing lockdowns," said Rapid Nutrition Executive Director and CEO Simon St. Ledger. "Expanded access, convenience and a focus on wellness make it easier than ever to enjoy organic products that support an overall healthy lifestyle."

Obesity continues to reach epidemic proportions globally, tripling since 1975 and leading to the deaths of nearly 3 million people per year, according to the World Health Organization.

Helping people get "slim with science," the SystemLS product range includes a variety of high-protein shakes, organic superfoods, vegan powders, natural metabolism boosters and high-fiber bars, all backed with evidenced-based health benefits. Products are available on the company's Amazon store.

To make health and wellness easier and more accessible, Chef Roberts' recipes feature healthy Chocolate Espresso Brownie Bars, Green Pancakes, Bliss Protein Balls, Passionfruit and Vanilla Cheesecake, smoothies and more. Chef Roberts is a former cast member of "The Chew;" he earned "Best Host" and "Best Health & Lifestyle Program" from the American Accolades Awards for his food talk show "Jason Roberts' Taste" on the Pax Television Network. The author of three cookbooks that focus on nutritious recipes, Chef Roberts created Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry, an annual fundraiser with Share Our Strength designed to fight hunger.

"As we continue to grow our business in North American, in particular, Rapid Nutrition has expanded both outreach and manufacturing to meet demand for organic wellness products," St. Ledger added. "Over the past year, our online connection with consumers - whether through Chef Roberts' videos or our new Amazon store - has been incredibly impactful to consumers and our company alike."

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact

ir@rnplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Disclosure Requirement

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).