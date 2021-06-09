TOKYO, June 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that a total of 5 poster presentations including the latest data on its in-house discovered orexin receptor antagonist lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO) will be given at the 35th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (SLEEP 2021), to be held virtually from June 10 to 13, 2021.Major poster presentations include the results of a study evaluating next-dose transition from zolpidem to lemborexant for insomnia treatment (Poster Numbers: #335 and #337).Eisai considers neurology a therapeutic area of focus. Eisai strives to create innovative products in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs as soon as possible, and will further contribute to addressing the diverse needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, those living with neurological diseases and their families.For more information, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2021/news202143.html.Source: EisaiCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.