The state government in Queensland, Australia, has announced plans to finance design work and cost-related studies for the construction of a new pumped hydro facility.From pv magazine Australia Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Borumba Dam pumped hydro project has the potential to be the Australian state's largest pumped hydro station. Borumba Dam has long been considered a prime location for a pumped hydro facility, with University of Queensland energy expert, Professor Simon Bartlett, identifying the site more than five years ago. Palaszczuk said her government is "prioritizing" ...

