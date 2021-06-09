Remote grids provide enhanced reliability, lower risk profiles, and lower total costs than existing distribution lines.From pv magazine USA Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has commissioned its first hybrid renewable microgrid, built and installed by BoxPower. The microgrid is planned as a permanent replacement for overhead distribution lines and is the first in a series of planned microgrids, the utility said. PG&E said it has identified hundreds of areas that would benefit from microgrid deployment and has targeted up to 20 operational remote grid sites by the end of 2022. The new microgrid will ...

