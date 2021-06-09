Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
WKN: A2P1AJ ISIN: US59564R3021 
09.06.21
1,570 Euro
-0,010
-0,63 %
ACCESSWIRE
09.06.2021
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Investor Webinar Scheduled for 17 June 2021

ABINGDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, will be hosting an investor webinar focused on the Company's various R&D programmes at 2.00pm BST / 9.00am EST on 17 June 2021.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential shareholders and those interested in attending may register via the following link, where following registration they will be provided with access details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9dDM5-NrRWe6eMAaiGtBLA

Participants may submit questions during the webinar or in advance via email to: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC
Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO
Tel: +44 (0)29 20480180
www.midatechpharma.com
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl (Corporate Finance)
Rupert Dearden (Corporate Broking)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker)

Andrew Thacker / James Pope (Corporate Broking)
Tel: +44(0)20 3657 0050
IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring
Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630
Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk

Edison Group (US Investor Relations)

Megan Paul

Tel: +1 (646) 653 7034

Email: mpaul@edisongroup.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Midatech Pharma PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651007/Midatech-Pharma-PLC-Announces-Investor-Webinar-Scheduled-for-17-June-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
