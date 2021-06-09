Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
09.06.2021 | 08:17
Nasdaq Tallinn: Elmo Rent AS publishes supplemented Company Description

Elmo Rent AS notified of initial public offering of shares on 1 June 2021 and
published Company Description as an offering document. 

Elmo Rent AS has based on the comments of Tallinn Nasdaq supplemented the
Company Description and added more detailed information to investors about
existing agreements, including agreements with related parties and about future
plans. The timetable of the offering, financial results and future prognosis
have not been amended. 

Supplemented Company Description has been enclosed to the announcement and will
be made available on Elmo Rent AS homepage at
https://elmorent.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ELMO-Rent-IPO-tutvustus-1.pdf?fbc
lid=IwAR09jfqE94-QIIuJOYS2dV3sIU5a8iNQmdNQUYTFiFTNMpmY8361Yrs5fkc. 

For additional information please contact:

Enn Laansoo, Jr.
ELMO Rent AS founder and member of the Supervisory Board

Phone: +372 521 6858
Email: enn@elmorent.ee

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001533
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
