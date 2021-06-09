Nasdaq Tallinn: Elmo Rent AS publishes supplemented Company Description

Elmo Rent AS notified of initial public offering of shares on 1 June 2021 and published Company Description as an offering document. Elmo Rent AS has based on the comments of Tallinn Nasdaq supplemented the Company Description and added more detailed information to investors about existing agreements, including agreements with related parties and about future plans. The timetable of the offering, financial results and future prognosis have not been amended. Supplemented Company Description has been enclosed to the announcement and will be made available on Elmo Rent AS homepage at https://elmorent.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ELMO-Rent-IPO-tutvustus-1.pdf?fbc lid=IwAR09jfqE94-QIIuJOYS2dV3sIU5a8iNQmdNQUYTFiFTNMpmY8361Yrs5fkc. For additional information please contact: Enn Laansoo, Jr. ELMO Rent AS founder and member of the Supervisory Board Phone: +372 521 6858 Email: enn@elmorent.ee Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001533