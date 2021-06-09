TOKYO, June 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has received a special prize at the Platinum Career Award 2021. The awards ceremony was held via online at the symposium on June 8, 2021.The Platinum Career Award was established in 2019 with the aim of commending companies that aspire to provide opportunities for employees to develop their career and play an active role, in order to realize career paths that Japanese employees are aiming for in the era of the 100 years' life. (This event was held with sponsorship and planning by Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc., planning by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, support by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan, and Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and cooperation from TOYO KEIZAI INC.). Eisai received a special prize dedicated to companies that are implementing "new working styles initiated to adjust with the era of Corona (COVID-19 Pandemic)".Eisai defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," in the articles of incorporation, which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy.Eisai will enhance the development of self-reliant talents, so that each and every employee who sympathize with its corporate philosophy can adapt themselves to any changes and contribute to the creation of new social value through working independently with high motivation. By promoting work and learning style reforms to achieve this goal, Eisai attempts to transition from a company-led career development style to a proactive career development style based on the diversity of values of individual employees and their willingness to take on challenges. In addition, Eisai will work on expanding the range of individual discretion in choosing work locations and working hours, as well as implementing new measures for utilizing IT tools in terms of both hardware and software, such as efficiently providing training opportunities for all employees to independently learn new skills and acquire new working experiences, adopting a special paid leave system that can be used for self-development and social contribution activities, and promoting online dialogue between members inside and outside the organization.Eisai will make continuous efforts based on the hhc philosophy to further contribute to increasing the benefits of patients and their families around the world.Source: EisaiCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.