In an exciting first for the ATM industry, KAL is delighted to announce that we are publishing a new, free and open source implementation of XFS4IoT, the revolutionary XFS version 4 global standard that has the potential to transform the ATM world.

The new standard for ATM software is ready for the IoT era and paves the way for cloud-based, secure, OS-agnostic ATMs.

KAL's pioneering XFS4IoT SP Dev framework will enable hardware manufacturers to quickly create XFS4IoT SPs and offers numerous benefits. As well as being OS-agnostic, it works with hardware from multiple vendors, providing banks with greater choice, enhanced security, plug-and-play hardware and lower costs.

The collaborative open-source workgroup for hardware and software vendors, test software suppliers and application developers has already attracted 70+ companies and 200+ ATM stakeholders. The purpose of the workgroup is to jumpstart migration to XFS4IoT and create an open-source SP-Dev framework that will be freely available to everyone.

Visit our website to read KAL EVP for Global Sales Steve Hensley's expert take* on this revolutionary new XFS4IoT global standard.

You can get in touch if you'd like to play your part in the move to XFS4IoT by joining KAL's new workgroup.

RBR article reproduced with permission from Banking Automation Bulletin.

About KAL

KAL is a world-leading ATM software company and preferred supplier to banks across the globe, including Citibank, UniCredit, Erste Ceská, ING, OTP, HSBC and Westpac. KAL's multivendor software gives banks full control of their ATM network, reducing costs, meeting security needs and improving competitiveness. It is installed and supported in more than 80 countries.

For more information, visit www.kal.com

About RBR

London-based Retail Banking Research is widely recognised as the leading provider of strategic research and consulting services to organisations active in the areas of retail banking, banking automation, retail technology, cards and payments. RBR publishes Banking Automation Bulletin 12 times per year. It is recognised as a unique source of global news and informed analysis of key issues in self-service and digital banking, cards and payments.

For more information, https://www.rbrlondon.com/

