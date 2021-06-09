IWG opens first Spaces in Estonia

As demand for hybrid working environments reaches new heights, the Estonian capital of Tallinn snaps up the latest Spaces centre in a spate of recent openings

ZUG, Switzerland, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IWG, the world's leading provider of flexible workspace has opened its first Spaces centre in the Estonian capital of Tallinn.

Located in the heart of the city between the Old Town, seaport and the bustling retail and dining destination of Viru Square, Spaces Rotermann is set within a vibrant corporate hub surrounded by restaurants, street food markets and well-connected public transport links.

IT and gaming businesses are established in the area, alongside leading technology, law and financial and marketing firms such as Amadeus, Rask and U.S. Invest, as well as a host of design and fashion outlets such as Studio Malm, Tallinn Design House and Diana Arno.

With views stretching across the historic Rotermann quarter, IWG's latest Spaces is the group's largest office space in Tallinn, measuring 2,713 sqm plus a spacious terrace, breakout areas and parking.

Spaces Rotermann offers a Covid-safe and secure workspace, with on-demand facilities during business hours. Employees can also make use of the centre's functional virtual office, while the elegant and eco-friendly physical centre uses recycled materials and adjustable furniture, all brought together in a central location where both lifestyle and professional services conveniently combine.

The opening of Spaces Rotermann comes as IWG sees record demand for its hybrid work solutions, with the business adding half a million new users to its network in 2021, including the group's largest ever deal with NTT, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, which offers the company's 300,000 employees access to IWG's 3,300 worldwide workspaces. As the world slowly emerges from the pandemic, the need for high-quality flexible workspaces will continue to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal.

Gareth Haver, CEO Central & Eastern Europe, IWG says: "I'm delighted to announce the opening of our first Spaces in Tallinn, and in such a vibrant and well-connected part of the capital. Spaces Rotermann is primely positioned to create a working environment that spurs productivity and wellbeing thanks to superb transport links and a breadth of retail stores and amenities nearby.

"Working from home and in the convenience of satellite locations has proven that employees demand ease and accessibility more than ever before, a trend that many corporations are willing to invest in. Our new Spaces centre offers all of the components necessary for a successful work environment."

For more information or to request a tour at Spaces Rotermann, please visit: https://www.spacesworks.com/tallinn/rotermann/.

