Dutch charter company Hyer brings the jet sharing model to London

The shared flight model offers more people access to the benefits of private aviation for a fraction of the price on carbon-neutral flights.

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch-based aircraft charter broker Hyer has launched its jet sharing concept in London. After using a similar formula to support the repatriation of stranded passengers last year, the company is bringing the same model to the leisure market.

The concept works like an extra-comfortable UberPool with wings. Passengers can initiate their own flight or join flights proposed by others. This allows them to fly on private aircraft for a fraction of the cost while offsetting the carbon emission of their flights. From London, routes are available to some of Britain's favourite holiday destinations such as Ibiza, Cannes, and Amsterdam.

With countries in Europe easing travel restrictions, holidaymakers have begun thinking about travelling safely. However, due to safety measures implemented by the airports, more time is required from travellers when flying. Waiting times in April at London Heathrow airport were "well in excess of two hours and up to six hours," according to Heathrow's Chief Solutions Officer, Chris Garton.

A report issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) suggests that the time passengers spend in the airport could reach 5.5 hours per trip if the travel demand reaches 75% of pre-Covid levels.

Chartering an aircraft is the best solution to save time and reduce contact points when flying, but it does not fit many travellers' budgets. To solve this issue, Hyer is launching its jet sharing model to attend to the demands of travellers who want the benefits and safety of private aviation but lack the budget to charter an entire plane.

"When you share the cost of flying private among seven passengers, it becomes more appealing and fits in the budget of more people," explains Helder Reis, Director of Customer Experience. "Our price starts from just £890 per seat."

The service merges the advantages of flying private, such as avoiding busy airport terminals, long immigration and security lines, and packed aircraft cabins with the cost-benefit of sharing the price of the flight with other travellers. There is a maximum of seven passengers on each flight, and passengers can arrive at the airport only 15 minutes before departure.

Flights depart from London airports on multiple dates, according to demand. It is possible to book scheduled flights or to join flights launched by other passengers. Clients just need to pay the full ticket price once the flight has been confirmed. All reservations take place online.

"We are also aware of the impact on the environment caused by the aviation industry," explains Max van Doorne, Director of Business Development. "Private electric planes on a larger scale are unfortunately quite far off. Therefore, Hyer offsets 100% of the emission of its shared flights investing in certified offset projects."

The first flights from London are available for booking with new flights updated every week.

Note for editors:

Hyer Aviation is a technology-powered private aviation company, offering a more efficient and flexible alternative to commercial aviation. Clients enjoy flying private for a fraction of the price by joining a carbon-neutral shared flight. Hyer's fast-growing community and its platform offer more travellers the benefits of private aviation and allow aircraft operators to maximise aircraft utilisation.

