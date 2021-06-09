Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News des Jahres: Unfassbar sensationelle Entwicklung bekannt gegeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889714 ISIN: SE0000202624 Ticker-Symbol: GTN 
Tradegate
09.06.21
09:02 Uhr
30,670 Euro
-0,120
-0,39 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
GETINGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETINGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,54030,71009:20
30,59030,66009:19
GlobeNewswire
09.06.2021 | 09:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Getinge AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (224/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Getinge AB
with effect from 2021-06-10. Last day of trading is set to 2024-05-30. The
instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001552
GETINGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.