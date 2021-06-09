NeutriSci International Inc: Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FSE:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has finished production of the rush order placed by Tabletz LLC and shipped it via air freight to Japan. The respective revenue will be booked in the current quarter.

This order, which is comprised of several thousand 3-tab TABLETZ sticks, including all 3 flavors - Mint, Lemon, and Berry, is for a renowned wellness and CBD retailer in Japan called Biople. Biople will be 'first-to-market' with the TABLETZ product on its store shelves before the end of June 2021.

Japanese citizens are very much advocating plant-derived health care products, making these types of products extremely popular in the Japanese market. With huge buying power and a strong health-care need, elderly in Japan will likely demand more CBD health-care products. According to Prohibition Partners' Asia Cannabis Report, Japan will become the second-largest medical cannabis market in Asia with a scale of US$800 million.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, 'We are excited to finally see the hard product launch of TABLETZ in the Japanese marketplace this month. 3-tab and 7-tab TABLETZ sticks will be the portable versions while a 35-tab bulk bottle will be the key to success as part of a subscription-based service. Tabletz has an impressive B2B distribution network in Japan. They are starting with the #1 CBD selling group in Japan and are expecting a spike in demand as soon as the product is on the shelves because there is no comparable product on the market so far."

"After this order has been completed, we will continue to produce the remainder of Tabletz's larger order. The goal is to have TABLETZ in up to 46,000 locations in Japan. This includes large retail, convenience and drugstore chains. In our vision, TABLETZ will become a lifestyle product that consumers want to take daily. An innovative TABLETZ product with our disruptive technology for the beverage industry is also in the works," Rehman added.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

