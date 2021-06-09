Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 10 June 2021. ISIN DK0061541232 ---------------------------------------------- Name Sydinvest Danmark Indeks A DKK ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 227937 ---------------------------------------------- Short name SYIDKI ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001562