DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE's FY21 results confirmed that measures taken to manage the business through the pandemic minimised the impact on profitability and reduced gearing significantly. Strong order intake in H221 has returned the business to organic growth and the company continues to make higher-margin acquisitions in the Design & Manufacturing (D&M) business. We lift our underlying EPS forecast by 5.3% for FY22.

