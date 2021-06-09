Anatomage - Explore the human body: traditions, regulations and digitalization of the medical practice

MILAN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (https://www.anatomage.com/table-uk/) Two main phenomena have impacted our society lately: Covid-19 and digitalisation. Education and trainings' methods, which were always performed onsite, left the floor to conference calls, online exams, and dozens of apps and platforms. The main goal still is to actively engage students.

In the medical field, since mannequins, atlases, and real corpses are not fully suitable to remote working, medical education has started to embrace new teaching strategies based on the support of online resources.

A few years ago, in 2011, Cambridge University published a study[1] about the effect of the real dissection on students. Their study proved that real dissection was overall a positive experience for students, but there still was a number of students showing anxiety and hesitation while practicing on a real corpse. In the same year, on the other side of the ocean, the Californian Anatomage Inc. created the first-ever virtual dissection table in the global market.

Since then, different specialties in education adopted various tech resources to fill the gaps left by traditional means, and the number of studies meant to analyze the impact of digital resources on education increased.

These analyses are focused on a better understanding of:

the learning curve when learning complex topics;

the level of students' engagement;

other factors that can negatively affect the result of the exams.

Recently, the University of L'Aquila (Italy) published a study[2] on the effectiveness of more technological lectures after the introduction of the Anatomage Virtual Dissection Table in the curriculum of the Faculty of Medicine.

The analysis proved that 100% of the students were actively engaged in the learning process after the introduction of the Anatomage Table. Looking at their testimonials, it emerged that the trainings which are based on real digital corpses push towards an active participation from the students during the lesson.

"The use of the Virtual Dissection Table helped me with the full understanding of the relationships of the organs in the abdomen" confirmed a 19-year old student.

The Anatomage Table stands out for being the only virtual dissection Table in the global market offering the possibility to visualise 4 real cadavers which are digitally reconstructed in 3D in high quality and real 1:1 life-size dimensions.

Thanks to its high accuracy and the real dimensions, it can be perfect as an additional technological tool for real dissection labs, or it can completely replace the real dissection when real corpses are not available for students' use. Also, considering that students are surrounded by technological devices during their own daily activities, their first approach to the Anatomage Table is quite natural and straightforward. Their excitement while using the Table makes the learning of anatomy and physiology effective, interactive and fun, avoiding the anxiety and hesitation that could characterise the approach with real dead bodies.

To date, the Anatomage Table is used in more than 90 universities and other institutions in Europe, and since 2011 it has been serving as a premier educational device to train the medical professionals of the next digital future.

