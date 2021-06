Spanish developer FRV has agreed to participate in a €100 million effort to generate hydrogen via a 10 MW electrolyzer, powered by a 20 MW solar plant.From pv magazine Spain Spanish PV developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), a unit of United Arab Emirates-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has announced plans to participate in a new green hydrogen project. The Professional Taxi Federation of Madrid has spearheaded the project, which will progressively replace at least 1,000 traditional taxis with hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2026. The initiative, which aims to gradually decarbonize urban public ...

