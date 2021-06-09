Sword GRC Named to Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract to Support US Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sword GRC, a global enterprise risk management software specialist, today announced that it has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective through Aug. 30, 2025.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees, and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware from Sword GRC to support Federal agencies' enterprise infrastructure goals.

"Proven for best-in-class project and enterprise risk management solutions within the Aerospace, Defense and Federal Government spaces, Sword GRC is proud to feature as a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS)," said Keith Ricketts, VP Marketing at Sword GRC.

"Offering a consolidated view of risk across projects, programs and the entire organization, our award-winning risk management software addresses complex requirements and ensures optimal performance when on time, on schedule and to specification project delivery is imperative. Through qualitative and quantitative risk analysis, project leaders and stakeholders can make data-informed decisions, helping to reduce the probability, frequency or scale of risk events and leading to the attainment of desired project or program outcomes," stated David Emanuel, VP of Americas at Sword GRC.

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary GRC products available either as cloud or standalone on-premises installations.

With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management

Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

