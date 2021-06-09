Baltic Technology Ventures AS has concluded an Investment / Consulting and Business Development Agreement with Efectio

Baltic Technology Ventures AS (BTV) has concluded an Investment/Consulting and Business Development Agreement with Efectio (SIA Efectio). Efectio is a digital HR tool for employee engagement, designed to educate, engage, and connect employees. The platform's employee engagement programs are based on gamification, microlearning, and health app integrations. Efectio's mission is to offer an innovative tool based on science and data and they want to help employees become engaged in the culture of their company, realize their potential, and for companies - to succeed thanks to a productive and happy workforce.Arturs Bernovskis, the CEO of Efectio, commented: "We here at Efectio believe that employee engagement is essential to any organization and needs to be addressed comprehensively. We have developed a tool that promotes employee well-being, competence development, team building and brings company values to life. We are excited to partner with BTV that will allow us to benefit from their expertise, access to funding and their broad global network."BTV will aim to support the growth of Efectio with key introductions to investors, field experts and industry professionals.BTV is the only publicly listed venture capital/business development firm focusing on the Baltic market, aiming to connect local innovation with deep experience and access to funding.Contacts:Address: 1-5 Rupniecibas Street, Riga, LV-1010Phone: +371 67783611Contact person:Gene ZolotarevMember of the Management BoardPhone: +371 67783601e-mail: gene@baltictechventures.comCertified consultant:Svetlana Hramcenko"Law Office Spridzans" Ltd.Phone: +371 26712718e-mail: svetlana.hramcenko@spridzans.lv