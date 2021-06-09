SEPI, Airbus, Indra and Tikehau Capital will invest in a newly-launched private equity aerospace and defence Spanish fund managed by Ace: "Ace Aerofondo IV F.C.R.", as Strategic Partners

The initiative is sponsored by SEPI, the investment arm of the Spanish government, Airbus, the leading global player in aerospace and defence and Indra, key technological partner in defence

Ace will draw on the expertise and knowledge of Airbus, Indra and SEPI through the creation of a Strategic Committee to provide Ace with intelligence on sector trends, opportunities and risks

Ace Capital Partners, a private equity firm specialised in strategic industries and technologies and subsidiary of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), announces today the launch of Ace Aerofondo IV F.C.R., with SEPI, Airbus, Indra and Tikehau Capital as investors. This new private equity fund will invest in lower and upper midmarket companies active in the Spanish aerospace and defence sector.

Ace Capital Partners will act as manager of the fund, which will invest in both Support Capital (niche players with the ability to grow organically) and Platform Capital (consolidation platforms to become leaders in their markets through external growth) strategies. Ace is currently investing its 4th vintage of aerospace and defence funds, with a focus on Western Europe and with France and Spain as its core markets. Ace invests in strategic industries and technologies, applying a sector-focused approach and providing strategic and operational support to its portfolio companies. Ace seeks to grow intrinsic value of its investments through engagement over the long term. Ace Aerofondo IV will replicate this approach as it benefits from the recovery of the aerospace and defence sector in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

A first closing for €100 million of initial commitments will take place in June 2021. Tikehau Capital and SEPI have both invested €33.3 million along with the two other Strategic Partners, Airbus and Indra, which have invested €28.3 million and €5.0 million respectively. The target size is €150-200 million. The fund follows the longstanding model of Tikehau Capital, whereby the group invests its own capital in the funds managed by its group entities, to ensure a full alignment of interests between the firm and its investors.

Marwan Lahoud, Executive Chairman of Ace Capital Partners, declared: "The aerospace sector will recover from this crisis. We remain unwavering in our commitment to the sector as it navigates the post-Covid era and we are pleased to manage this fund which is perfectly in line with our objective to protect, strengthen and secure this key industry for Spain, with SEPI, Airbus and Indra as sponsors as well as Tikehau Capital

Carmen Alonso, head of Iberia and UK for Tikehau Capital added: "Tikehau Capital is committed to helping the aerospace sector in Spain. We are delighted to partner with SEPI, Airbus and Indra to contribute to the recovery of the sector and ensure the technological competitiveness and strategic importance of the Spanish aerospace and defence sector."

About Ace Capital Partners

Ace Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Tikehau Capital, is a private equity firm specialised in strategic industries and technologies, with more than €1 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2000, Ace invests with a vertical approach in strategic industries (e.g. Aerospace, Defense and technologies (e.g. Cybersecurity). Ace has built its model on strategic partnerships with large corporates (including Airbus, Safran, Dassault Aviation, Thales, EDF, Naval Group, and Sopra Steria), which invest in its funds and maintain an ongoing dialogue with the firm, enabling Ace to take a differentiated approach to investing.

Ace is present in Paris, Toulouse and Montreal and benefits from the worldwide presence of Tikehau Capital. www.ace-cp.com

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (at 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

