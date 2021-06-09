HULFT, Inc., the global data integration leader, today announced a new business intelligence service that helps companies connect diverse data sources and visualize KPIs and other business performance data within weeks. The offering utilizes HULFT Integrate, the company's flagship data integration product, combined with Microsoft Power BI as the front-end visualization engine.

"Over the past several years, our data integration clients increasingly have asked us for help connecting enterprise data pipelines produced by HULFT to a dashboard or visualization layer," said Masahiro Maruyama, President and COO of HULFT. "But they've learned that dashboards are only as good as the data behind them, and without a powerful integration engine, they can only visualize about 30% of their business metrics."

The majority of HULFT's customers do not have the staff or the budget to manage a large-scale BI platform, but they have urgent requirements to better understand and measure the performance of their business. The most essential data for BI comes in a variety of formats ranging from the oldest legacy systems to sensor streams coming off of IoT devices in factories. With more than two decades of helping global companies solve the most complex data integration challenges, the HULFT Professional Services team leverages its best practices through engagements with line-of-business professionals and technical staff. They locate key data sources and transform them into a format that can be consumed by Power BI, and HULFT helps business leaders construct their custom KPI dashboards. This process usually takes about four weeks from the first meeting to deploying a business dashboard with active data -- and faster if clients are well prepared.

HULFT chose Microsoft Power BI as its primary visualization layer because it is the most widely used analytics tool that most business users already have some experience with, and because most companies already have a license that enables them to use it immediately. This speeds up the time it takes to create the BI solution and reduces operational costs significantly.

Easily Connect Teams Partners

HULFT Business Intelligence is extremely flexible at the visualization and underlying data layers. Consequently, it is very easy to create customized dashboards for each member on the team, and also for external partners. This flexibility is made possible because of HULFT Integrate's automated, no-code data integration platform. Whereas most data extraction tools require significant manual interaction such as uploading the file, waiting for results, downloading the data, and then manipulating it to the right format, HULFT Integrate connects that data to any internal or external database directly. With a library of more than 600 business adapters, HULFT can connect to practically any enterprise system or data source. The company also offers HULFT Data Capture, which leverages leading OCR technologies to help customers extract and validate critical data, and HULFT Transfer (HULFT8), the most time-tested managed file transfer solution on the market today.

Pricing and Availability

HULFT Business Intelligence starts at $699 per month, and HULFT Professional Services is ready to engage with new clients now.

About HULFT Inc.

Today's enterprise works hard for data. IT spends time and money manually connecting far-flung silos of data, which are often insecure. HULFT, a division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT provides a single global platform that helps IT quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the right information automating the entire business processes of data flow, and unlocking value in a sea of information. HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information, please visit https://hulftinc.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005269/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kurt Foeller

kfoeller@hulftinc.com