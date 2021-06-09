Judges select the Tanium platform as Best Enterprise Security Solution due to "its breadth of security resilience that's hard to beat"

Tanium, the provider of endpoint management and security built for the world's most demanding IT environments, today announced that it won two awards at the SC Awards Europe 2021 in the categories of 'Best Enterprise Security Solution' and 'Best Customer Service'. SC Media UK holds the annual awards to recognize the best products, teams and individual accomplishments in the cyber security industry.

The Tanium platform was named the winner of the Best Enterprise Security Solution award. The entry criteria called for tools and services from all product sectors specifically designed to meet the requirements of large enterprises. The Tanium platform met this criteria with its ability to unify security and IT operations teams with a single view of critical computing endpoint data in real time. This visibility is comprehensive and accurate so that organisations can make informed decisions and act with lightning speed to minimise endpoint-related disruptions. Customers have purchased the Tanium platform to manage over 25 million endpoints globally.

When announcing that Tanium had won in this category, the SC Awards Europe judges commented that: "This winning, multi-faceted security helps to identify, protect and detect with a depth and breadth of security resilience that's hard to beat."

"Our mission at Tanium is to provide the visibility and control that operations and security teams need to efficiently manage and protect their IT environments. However, this has become an increasingly complex task for organisations in recent times due to the introduction of mass remote working," said Steve Murphy, Senior Vice President of EMEA at Tanium. "Despite this challenging environment, our customers regularly tell us that the Tanium platform allows them to reduce software spend, save time by automating processes and implement continuous processes for patching and asset management. All of this lays the groundwork for a secure and reliable IT environment."

Tanium was also named the winner of the Best Customer Service award. The judges recognised that Tanium customers are given multiple resources to assist them throughout the process of onboarding and implementation to grow and scale. This includes installation documentation, online manuals, training materials and supplemental documentation. Tanium also nurtures a free online community for all its customers, which aims to update, inform and educate members on the benefits and uses of Tanium products while improving customer and partner relationships.

Customers receive support via a customer support center where they can access live technical support along with a common set of tools, processes, and documents. For enterprise customers, dedicated Technical Account Managers (TAMs) partner with customers to drive critical business results, throughout the full lifecycle of technology adoption. Additionally, TAMs work side-by-side with customer administrators to regularly update Tanium products for optimum performance.

When announcing that Tanium had won the Best Customer Service award, the awards host mentioned that Tanium had been successful due to its strong technical account management, knowledge base, powerful customer testimonials and its free community forums.

"Due to COVID-19, organisations were all of a sudden met with new, increased IT operations and security demands. This award for our customer service shows that we raised our game during this challenging time to support our customers through this, which we're very proud of," said Murphy. "Our Technical Account Manager model and white-glove, hands-on customer service approach is what sets us apart. All organisations have different needs, so it's important to tailor the service they are given to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction and success."

About Tanium

Tanium offers endpoint management and security that is built for the world's most demanding IT environments. Many of the world's largest and most sophisticated organizations, including nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and multiple branches of the US Armed Forces rely on Tanium to make confident decisions, operate efficiently and effectively, and remain resilient against disruption. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of "Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing" for five consecutive years and ranked 4th on FORTUNE's list of the "Best Workplaces in Technology 2020." Visit us at www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

