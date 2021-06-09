Spanish mounting system provider Alusín Solar has developed a solution to enable the transit of installers on roofs. It has recently commissioned a production line for this product, which it dubbed Carex.From pv magazine Spain Spain-based mounting system provider Alusín Solar has launched a new walkway to enable the transit of installers in rooftop PV projects. Dubbed Carex, the new solution is claimed to be suitable for all installers operating in the rooftop segment but also for all those companies that have industrial equipment installed on their roofs. "Carex was conceived to provide a professional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...