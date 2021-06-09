Terseta: UAB Terseta won the lease tender of ISM University of Management and Economics

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-06-09 11:59 CEST -- UAB Terseta, managed by the real estate investment fund Lords LB Baltic Fund IV, has been named as the winner of the lease tender of ISM University of Management and Economics. From September 2022, ISM University will move into the premises of 5,400 sq.m., which will be adapted for the university in the former Vilnius Central Post Office building, at Gedimino Ave. 7, which is owned and managed by UAB Terseta. Rytis Zaloga CEO Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt Phone: +37065032044