Mittwoch, 09.06.2021
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
09.06.2021 | 12:05
Terseta: UAB Terseta won the lease tender of ISM University of Management and Economics

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-06-09 11:59 CEST --
UAB Terseta, managed by the real estate investment fund Lords LB Baltic Fund
IV, has been named as the winner of the lease tender of ISM University of
Management and Economics. From September 2022, ISM University will move into
the premises of 5,400 sq.m., which will be adapted for the university in the
former Vilnius Central Post Office building, at Gedimino Ave. 7, which is owned
and managed by UAB Terseta. 




     Rytis Zaloga
     CEO
     
     Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt
     Phone: +37065032044
