US Veteran Turned Personal Injury Lawyer Runs Tom Fowler Law, with Multiple Millions in Personal Injury Settlements

The warrior lawyer, who understands how life-changing a personal injury can be, now dedicates himself to fighting legal battles for Iowans. Tom Fowler Law takes victims' injuries seriously and aims to get the money and justice they and their families deserve.

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Tom Fowler Law , a family-run legal firm, announced that it has earned millions in personal injury settlements for their clients. The law firm, founded by ex-US Marine Corps veteran turned practicing lawyer Tom Fowler, is operated with his mother and sister. They are both registered nurses with over 40 years of collective experience in the Emergency Room. The attorney's brother drives the investigation work for all clients to achieve the highest settlement possible. With an estimated 95% of all injury cases being settled before they go to trial, Tom Fowler Law is dedicated to providing injured clients with the representation they need for negligence and insurance cases.

After receiving his Juris Doctor (JD) from Drake Law School, Tom Fowler served on two combat deployments with the United States Marine Corps. He brings his law practice personal experience with injuries from the armed forces and years of legal knowledge. The Des Moines personal injury lawyer specializes in personal injury, car accident, motorcycle accident, pedestrian accident, slip and fall, and wrongful death cases, amongst many others.

According to Zero Fatalities Iowa, the state reported 338 fatalities in the year 2020. These spread across motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents alike, forming 97% of accidents on the road. The average injury claim in the United States goes up to $75,000, and the current statute of limitations for personal injury cases in Iowa is two years. This means that the injured person can no longer request reimbursement for any damages once the two-year mark has passed. With a 24-hour service, Tom Fowler Law can begin the investigation, provide legal advice, and run through the client's medical records almost immediately, making sure the client wastes no time starting the claims process.

Being the only attorney in his practice, Fowler is testimony to his capability of recovering millions of dollars in settlements for injured Iowans. 'The discipline and organizational skills that I learned in the military really helped me to get each client as much money as I possibly can,' said Tom Fowler, Founder of the law firm.

For more information, visit https://www.tomfowlerlaw.com/

Personal injury comes in various forms and intensities. Victims of personal injury accidents may require in-depth advice for specific legal terms, such as when negotiating with insurance companies that do not pay much for injured motorcyclists based on the stereotype that they are reckless, or accidents involving huge container trucks that require specific licenses. Tom Fowler Law offers comprehensive information on its website and blog to guide victims in understanding this jargon and further provides in-person consultation with a professional lawyer and medical degree staff members to negotiate for the best settlement possible. The practice has a 5-star rating on Google Reviews and positive public feedback from its clients.

About the Firm:

Tom Fowler Law is a family-run business that practices and specializes in personal injury law. Tom Fowler Law Firm takes every victim's injuries very seriously and is dedicated to getting you the money and justice you and your family deserve. Whether it is a free case review or representing you in court, our legal team is here to help you.

