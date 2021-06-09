Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Group Announces the Research Paper Published on the Effects of Cannabinoids on Lung Inflammation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its its collaboration with King's College London, investigating the potential therapeutic use of cannabinoids for the treatment of respiratory diseases, a research paper including the results of part of this research has been published.

The primary purpose of this study was to investigate the anti-inflammatory effects of two of the non-psychotropic cannabinoids, cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) alone and in combination, in a model of pulmonary inflammation. The results of the work suggest that the cannabinoids CBD and CBG in combination have significant anti-inflammatory activity in the lung.

The work undertaken builds on previous research that suggests cannabinoids are promising potential treatments for inflammatory diseases. Another important part of the research identified that the formulation for administering cannabinoids is critically important to obtain efficacy and highlights the importance of choosing an appropriate formulation to obtain optimal benefit from administering cannabinoids.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "We have actively supported research now for over 2 years to identify the therapeutic benefits cannabinoids can have on medical conditions. Research is something we as a company believe is essential to inform the public and we are delighted to have seen such positive results identified. Sativa Group will continue to invest in scientific research to ensure that the cannabinoid products it develops under 'Goodbody Botanicals' and 'Goodbody Store', deliver the appropriate benefits"

The full research paper can be found at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1094553921000596

Background

On 2 April 2019, Sativa Investments PLC announced that it had entered into a research agreement with King's College London ('the College') to research the impact of cannabinoids on inflammation and respiratory diseases. Sativa Wellness sponsored the study as part of the research agreement with the College.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells

Chief Executive Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Anne Tew

Chief Financial Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Sativa's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes' 'plan is' or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'will continue', 'will occur', 'will be achieved' or 'shortly'. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to information concerning the promising potential treatments for inflammatory diseases and whether this research report will be beneficial to the Company.

Although Sativa believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and Sativa does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650910/Sativa-Wellness-Group-Announces-the-Research-Paper-Published-on-the-Effects-of-Cannabinoids-on-Lung-Inflammation