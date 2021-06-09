Alfi, Inc.: Alfi Commences Operation of New "Alfi Ads" Call Center in South Florida

Alfi Ads is targeting small and medium businesses ("SMB") in major cities

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that it has commenced operation of its South Florida call center. These call centers are a key part of the DOOH onboarding process for advertising for small and medium businesses (SMB). The Alfi Ads call center targets small and medium businesses that would otherwise never pay an ad agency to manage an ad campaign for them. The call centers focus on key cities and augment the Alfi planned rollouts nationwide.

"We are seeing unparalleled results with our call centers and at the same time, allowing small business owners to have access to a well-structured and very targeted ad campaign. Most of these small business owners would otherwise never have the opportunity to collect key metrics on their customers and their behavior. Alfi does this in a privacy compliant manner", said Chris Davis, Sales Director of Alfi Ads. "I have been in the call center business all my life and this is one of the most innovative approaches to selling a product that I have ever seen."

Utilizing Alfi's technology, Small Business Owners can optimize their marketing and deliver powerful reach, dynamic visuals, and tailored message capability by age, gender, geography, demographics, brand behavior and interests, all in real-time. Alfi's computer vision can change and run ads remotely to deliver the right content, to the right person, at the right time in a responsible and privacy compliant manner.

Alfi provides data rich reporting functionality that informs the advertisers that someone viewed their ad, the number of views, and each viewer's reaction to the ad. Advertisers are increasingly demanding improved performance and capabilities from the ad technology they utilize. Alfi delivers for advertisers with analytics, accountability, transparency, proof of engagement and actual impressions.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

