9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at 2021 BIO Digital

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma will deliver a company presentation at 2021 BIO Digital being held June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021. 9 Meters invites investors to participate in live meetings on the BIO One-on-One Partnering system which will begin on June 14th.

BIO Digital 2021 Conference

On-demand date: June 10th 2021
Presenter: John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma
Direct link: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/sessions/806492

To meet with the 9 Meters Biopharma team during the conference, please register for the event here.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

For further information, please visit: https://www.bio.org

About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ("the Company") is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist, into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Corporate Contacts:
Edward J. Sitar
Chief Financial Officer
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
investor-relations@9meters.com
www.9meters.com

Media Contact:

Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
veames@lifescicomms.com
203-942-4626

Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650292/9-Meters-Biopharma-Inc-to-Present-at-2021-BIO-Digital

