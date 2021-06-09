Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, Announces Addition of New Marketing Services Through Roku and Amazon's Fire TV Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc. ("Intercept"), are pleased to announce that they have added a major new marketing service for their independent artists.

Intercept can now place artists music videos on the What's Good Entertainment channel (similar to Netflix and Hulu) on the Roku and Amazon's Fire TV platforms. The platforms collectively put an artist videos in 100 million living rooms.

The trend towards streaming music and music videos is growing rapidly. While Spotify paid artists $5 Billion in 2020, YouTube paid nearly $4 Billion, and the gap continues to close. Many users are turning to fully integrated interactive devices like Amazon's Fire TV platform and Roku to play those streams. Intercept goal is to get their artists the greatest exposure possible and allow them to maximize their revenue.

"We are excited to be able to add music placement for our artists on the Fire TV platform and Roku," said Tod Turner, President of Intercept. "Video is the most engaging form of music entertainment and with a combined 100 million households we believe that this is an essential addition to complement our suite of services."

For Intercept's full complement of services, click here to see the video.

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, or press@interceptmusic.com

