HgCapital Trust (HGT) posted a strong NAV TR of 8.4% in Q121, driven primarily by double-digit earnings growth across the portfolio (LTM EBITDA for top 20 holdings up 30% y-o-y). After record-high transaction volumes in FY20 (investments at £403m and realisations at £364m), HGT has maintained a high transaction activity to date in 2021 (£147m and £112m, respectively). Its coverage ratio was a healthy 69% at 12 May 2021, supported by tap equity issues, which totalled c £50m to 8 June 2021 (versus £25m in FY20), and a £200m credit facility agreed in Q420, which remains undrawn.

