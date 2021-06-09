The smallest of the storage units has a capacity of 4.8 kWh and an output of 1.5 kW. It can be expanded to eight battery modules in steps of 2.4 kWh and has a maximum of 57.6 kWh, and 6 kW, of power.From pv magazine Germany After two years of development, German solar module and battery manufacturer Solarwatt has unveiled its residential storage system - the Battery flex AC-1. With this move, the company phased out its My Reserve series after many years and began, again, cooperation with German car manufacturer BMW, which has been the main shareholder in Solarwatt for several years. The new battery ...

