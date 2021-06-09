Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Licenses' Jensen Precast to Manufacture J-J Hooks Barrier for the California Infrastructure Market

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) today announces the execution of a significant milestone in the Company's strategic growth initiatives in California. Smith-Midland's licensing subsidiary Easi-Set Worldwide has signed an agreement with one of the West Coast's premier precasters, Jensen Precast, to manufacturer their patented J-J Hooks highway barrier system.

As announced earlier this year, The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) gave full approval for MASH* tested J-J Hooks portable concrete barrier in two lengths (12.5 and 20-foot), for all widely used applications, including free-standing, pinned for asphalt surfaces, bolted for concrete surfaces, and bridge decks. The potential market is massive. Caltrans has advertised over 10,000,000 linear feet of project bids on highway safety barrier in the past 4 years.

J-J Hooks are currently the only MASH tested, multi-functional precast concrete safety barrier approved for use in California, the second largest highway system in the country. This previously untapped market creates tremendous tailwinds for Smith-Midland's proprietary product.

"With the sunseting announcement of the current California K-Rail barrier system by Caltrans, and the many large upcoming roadway projects like Riverside and San Bernadino, Jensen is posed to make a huge and immediate impact on the growth of our J-J Hooks brand," said Art Miles, President of Easi-Set Worldwide.

Jensen Precast will now be able to provide J-J Hooks barrier to road contractors across the state. Manufacturing will take place in both Northern and Southern California facilities, allowing efficient logistical accessibility. Founded by Don Jensen in 1968, Jensen Precast is one of the largest independently owned precast concrete manufacturing companies in the United States. With corporate headquarters in Reno, Nevada, the family owned company has production facilities throughout Nevada, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii. Jensen's manufactured products are specified by more than 75 agencies and utilities, including over 20 years of highway barrier experience.

Eric Jensen, President of Jensen Precast stated, "We are excited to do our part in supporting the objectives for both the Caltrans and the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) newest and more comprehensive requirements for precast concrete barriers. The deployment of precast barrier dramatically increases highway safety for both motorists and construction workers. The revised higher standards will make a good thing even better. Jensen Precast's new partnership with J-J Hooks introduces the latest design that fully meets all of the latest Caltrans and FHWA requirements with the unique advantages only found in the J-J Hook connection design. Smith-Midland, the creators of J-J Hooks barrier, has over 30 years of experience in the design and testing of highway barriers, and we are confident they are the most experienced barrier people in the United States. We feel our customers will appreciate the speed and safety of installing the J-J Hook connection compared to the traditional K-Rail design. Jensen Precast is investing heavily in robust manufacturing capabilities of these barriers in Southern California and Northern California. After extensive conversations with our customers, we plan to offer the J-J Hook barriers on a per-job rental basis. We are pushing as quickly as possible to have these barriers available for rental by the fall of 2021."

"This agreement unlocks access to the second largest highway market in the United States for the first time in Company history. We have been targeting California for years and realize the potential it has to impact our future," said Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland, Ashley Smith.

*Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) standards agreed upon January 7, 2016 by The Federal Highway Administration and The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

About J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier

J-J Hooks currently offers a full suite of MASH-tested precast concrete temporary barrier. It is the temporary-barrier-of-choice among construction contractors due to its speed of installation/removal, no loose connection hardware, identical ends (can be turned end-to-end), cast-in self-aligning connection guide, and economical cost. Over 16,000,000 LF of J-J Hooks has been deployed on North American highways since its introduction in 1990. For more information visit www.JJHooks.com

Licensing J-J Hooks for manufacture

Easi-Set Worldwide, licenses the production and sale of proprietary precast concrete products, including J-J Hooks, to precast concrete manufacturers worldwide. For more information on Easi-Set precast products and licensing opportunities, please contact Easi-Set by calling 1-800-547-4045 or going online to www.EasiSet.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

