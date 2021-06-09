Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Being added to the Russell Microcap® Index is a testament to the hard work of our entire organization and continues the momentum following our business combination with Solcius," commented Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "Our expectation is that becoming a part of this widely used index will expose Sunworks to new investors, particularly institutional investors, helping us to diversify our shareholder base and improve liquidity."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the expectation that all legacy Sunworks residential projects will be completed by the end of the third quarter and that all future business will benefit from the expertise and systems designed by Solcius; (ii) 15% projected growth in the residential business for 2021, excluding the contribution of any new partners or the entry into any new geographies; (iii) the expected entry by Sunworks into at least two new territories in 2021; (iv) the expectation that corporate-wide support services, including accounting, finance, HR, purchasing, IT and marketing, will be combined by the end of the third quarter, and the anticipation that this consolidation will drive efficiencies and strengthen Sunworks' positions, especially within its supply chain; (v) Sunworks' path to profitability and the belief that Sunworks has sufficient resources to reach profitability without the need for additional equity capital; (vi) expected write-offs of intangible assets and non-cash charges related to the combination with Solcius; and (vii) other statements identified by words such as "expects" "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "targets," "projects," or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Sunworks. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties.

In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (i) the businesses of Sunworks and Solcius may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer, be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected; (ii) the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (iii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations that may harm ongoing business operations; (iv) the amount of any costs, fees, expenses, impairments and charges related to the transaction; (v) operating costs, loss of customers and business disruption following the transaction, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; (vi) economic, competitive, regulatory, environmental and other factors may adversely affect the business in which Sunworks is engaged; and (vii) the continued impact of COVID-19 and the related federal, state and local restrictions on business operations and the workforce, the impact of COVID-19 and such restrictions on customers, and the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain and availability of shipping and distribution channels. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Sunworks' reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

