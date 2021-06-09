MOU Advances Plan for Sustained Operations with the UK's Horizontal Launch Spaceport at Cornwall Airport Newquay

Follows Completion of UK Space Agency Funded Concept of Operations For Sierra Space's Dream Chaser

Sierra Space, the new commercial space subsidiary of global aerospace and national security leader Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Spaceport Cornwall, the UK's horizontal launch Spaceport at Cornwall Airport Newquay in South West England.

See video news link: https://vimeo.com/558754536/f2f81fa822

The MOU represents the latest significant advancement for the UK space industry and the broader plan for sustained operations at Spaceport Cornwall. Furthermore, the MOU is expected to lead to a more detailed study in the future by Sierra Space for potentially naming Spaceport Cornwall as an approved orbital return location for the company's Dream Chaser spaceplane missions in the future. Dream Chaser is the world's only privately-owned spaceplane capable of civil and commercial missions; it returns to Earth from space via a conventional runway landing.

Sierra Space did an additional evaluation of the site as part of the successful completion of the Concept of Operations (CONOPS). The resulting agreement specifically identifies Spaceport Cornwall as a suitable and viable return location for the orbital return of Sierra Space's Dream Chaser spaceplane. The CONOPS, funded by the UK Space Agency as part of their Horizontal Launch Fund, investigated a number of factors including the operational requirements of Dream Chaser, the US/UK regulatory framework, return mission trajectory analysis, risk analysis, environmental and infrastructure review, as well as a consideration of present and future supply chain capability.

"In the backdrop of the G7 Summit, Sierra Space is pleased to announce the ongoing progress we are making with Spaceport Cornwall as a viable site for Dream Chaser," said Fatih Ozmen, CEO and owner of SNC. "Sierra Space understands and embraces the historical significance this milestone represents for Cornwall, a great partner, and the broader UK space industry. We share with Spaceport Cornwall a vision to increase and democratize space sector participation by lowering the cost of access to space and communicating the vital role satellites can play in combating some of the global climate challenges world leaders are currently discussing at G7."

"We are delighted to welcome representatives from Sierra Space to Cornwall during the G7 Summit, and to announce the signing of the MOU," said Melissa Thorpe, Head of Spaceport Cornwall. Spaceport Cornwall is a multi-user spaceport and it's a great achievement to add an additional launch partner to our consortium a year ahead of first launch from the site in 2022. Satellite technology offers so much hope in combating many of the environmental challenges being discussed here this week, and we are proud to be able to showcase the part Cornwall, and the UK is playing."

Sierra Space has long been targeted by Spaceport Cornwall as a potential second launch partner in addition to Virgin Orbit, who will achieve the UK's first ever sovereign orbital launch from the site in 2022.

About Dream Chaser Spaceplane

Owned and operated by Sierra Space, the Dream Chaser spaceplane is a reusable, multi-mission space utility vehicle. Known as America's Spaceplane, Dream Chaser is capable of transportation services to and from low-Earth orbit and is the only commercial, lifting-body vehicle capable of a runway landing. The Dream Chaser Cargo System was selected by NASA to provide cargo delivery and disposal services to the International Space Station under the Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS-2) contract. All Dream Chaser CRS-2 cargo missions are planned to land at Space Florida's Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center.

About Sierra Space

Sierra Space is a new independent commercial space company, created from the space capabilities of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC). Leveraging breakthrough technologies including the Dream Chaser spaceplane and expandable LIFE habitat, Sierra Space builds and delivers the future of space transportation, destinations and infrastructure for LEO commercialization. Its turnkey, space-as-a-service solutions are modular, scalable and reusable, opening space to new participants globally. With 30+ years of proven spaceflight heritage, Sierra Space has provided more than 4,000 systems, subsystems and components to customers worldwide, and participated in more than 500 missions to space, including to Mars. Sierra Space is a subsidiary of global aerospace and national security leader Sierra Nevada Corporation. For more information in Sierra Space, please visit www.sncorp.com.

About Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Owned by Chairwoman and President Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen, SNC is a trusted leader in engineering answers to the world's toughest challenges, through customer-focused technologies and best-of-breed integrations in aerospace and defense and national security space. For nearly 60 years, SNC technology has delivered state-of-the-art civil, military and commercial solutions. SNC has received numerous awards and distinctions innovation, customer satisfaction and leadership including being named a US Best Managed Company for two consecutive years. In spring 2021, SNC announced the transition of its Space Systems business area to an independent commercial space company, Sierra Space.

About Spaceport Cornwall

For video and other media content:www.spaceportcornwall.com/media.htmlpress.htmlpress

Spaceport Cornwall is the horizontal space launch site at Cornwall Airport Newquay, in South West England. Spaceport Cornwall is a partnership between Cornwall Council, commercial launch operator Virgin Orbit and Goonhilly Earth Station. The consortium will deliver small satellite launch into lower Earth Orbit, for the first time ever from the UK by 2022. The project is funded by the UK Space Agency, Cornwall Council, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership and Virgin Orbit.

