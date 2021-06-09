ABB's PixelPaint technology improves environmental performance

The 2021 "Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Robotics Automation" (IERA) goes to PixelPaint technology of ABB. Two high-precision robots make car painting faster, more sustainable and flexible helping manufacturers to efficiently respond to individual demands. Two-tone and customized designs are applied in one pass. The technology eliminates overspray benefitting the environment.

"The jury is pleased to honor ABB's PixelPaint technology, with the 17th IERA Award," says Jury Chair Rob Ambrose. "The innovative solution for automated car painting combines more flexibility and customization with reduced wasted paint for the well-being of the environment."

No more paint is lost

In the past, 20 to 30 percent of paint was wasted due to overspray. By contrast, the inkjet head of PixelPaint applies 100 percent of the paint to the vehicle surface improving environmental impact. The technology also significantly increases efficiency in car painting. Previously, applying a two-tone or customized design was a time and labour-intensive process. The vehicle had to be put through the painting line twice. With the new technology, customized painting speeds increased by 50 percent. PixelPaint also eliminates the process of masking and de-masking each car, helping to reduce bottlenecks.

"In today's fiercely competitive automotive manufacturing market, vehicle producers need solutions that can help them to improve their flexibility, efficiency and cost competitiveness while delivering a high-quality paint finish, including individualized options to meet the growing demand for non-standard and customized designs," said Jörg Reger, Managing Director of ABB Robotics Auto OEM Business Line.

IFR congratulates

"I congratulate ABB on winning the IERA award 2021 against strong competition," said Milton Guerry, President of the IFR. "The four finalists have all presented a success story of an innovative product in robotics and automation which combine the needs of today's manufacturers with a high degree of user-friendliness."

Finalists

Barcelona-based INFAIMON presented its InPicker a universal pick and place system for industrial applications. Berlin-based Micropsi Industries took part with its MIRAI software an AI-driven control system that enables industrial robots to deal with variance in production. Mobile Industrial Robots from Odense in Denmark presented the MiR250, a user-friendly mobile robot that optimizes material handling workflows across industries.

Downloads

https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/news/iera-award-2021-goes-to-abbs-pixelpaint-car-painting

Follow IFR on LinkedIn

About IFR at www.ifr.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005061/en/

Contacts:

IFR Press contact

Carsten Heer

phone +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

E-Mail: press@ifr.org