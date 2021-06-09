EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Changes

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Director changes

Further to the announcement made on 18 May 2021, the Board confirms that Mr Teddy Tulloch has retired as a non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Board Meeting held today.

Following Mr Tulloch's retirement, Mr Cahal Dowds, a non-executive Director of the Company, has succeeded Mr Tulloch as Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

9 June 2021

