Mittwoch, 09.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
09.06.2021
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Changes

PR Newswire

London, June 9

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Director changes

Further to the announcement made on 18 May 2021, the Board confirms that Mr Teddy Tulloch has retired as a non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Board Meeting held today.

Following Mr Tulloch's retirement, Mr Cahal Dowds, a non-executive Director of the Company, has succeeded Mr Tulloch as Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

9 June 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

