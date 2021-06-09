EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Changes
London, June 9
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
Director changes
Further to the announcement made on 18 May 2021, the Board confirms that Mr Teddy Tulloch has retired as a non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Board Meeting held today.
Following Mr Tulloch's retirement, Mr Cahal Dowds, a non-executive Director of the Company, has succeeded Mr Tulloch as Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.
9 June 2021
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
