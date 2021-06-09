Researchers present findings at EASL International Liver Congress 2021, June 23-26, 2021

Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products, today announces the global launch of FibroScan-based Agile scores to easily detect advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients, reduce the number of false positive cases compared to liver stiffness measurement by vibration controlled transient elastography (LSM by VCTE) alone, accurately predict liver complications and, in coming years, identify patients eligible for pharmaceutical treatments.

"Agile scores deliver a new level of value to the FibroScan solution by enhancing capabilities in the management of non-alcoholic fatty liver patients, improving early identification of those who are at risk and helping providers initiate the right intervention," says Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens. "Agile scores also make it possible to more accurately predict liver complications and identify patients sooner for hepatocellular carcinoma and portal hypertension screening."

Currently available noninvasive tests, including FIB-4 and LSM by VCTE, are highly effective in excluding cirrhosis and advanced fibrosis, but their ability to rule them in is moderate. Agile 3+ can improve the identification of advanced fibrosis among patients with NAFLD and may reduce the necessity of liver biopsy in this patient population. Agile 4 improves the identification of cirrhotic patients and may reduce the need for liver biopsy for this diagnostic target, as well as identify patients for hepatocellular carcinoma and esophageal varices screening.

The worldwide prevalence of NAFLD is about 25%, with a close association with Type 2 diabetes, obesity and metabolic syndrome. The burden of this disease has increased 10% since 2005 in parallel to rising rates of obesity.

Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America: "Research demonstrates that broad deployment of VCTE devices, like FibroScan, is a financially advantageous solution to address the fatty liver disease (FLD) epidemic."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide and validated by over 2,500 peer reviewed publications and 70 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScanavailable in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

