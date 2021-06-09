Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: MARVAC Expects Open Season on Camping Fun This Summer

Open season on camping fun this summer

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / As the number of vaccinated people rise and masks come off, RV dealers and campground owners are looking forward to a new season of fun in the summer sun, reports the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC).

"When people go RVing and camping, in addition to getting fresh air, exercise, rest and relaxation, they are also helping revitalize the local community they are visiting," said Darren Ing, Director of MARVAC.

"We are up and running and looking forward to seeing everyone," said Betty Workman, owner of Vacation Trailer Park, Benzonia. A long-standing member with MARVAC, Workman and her team anticipate a great season with the return of many long-time campers and are ready to greet some new ones.

"We're a campground for everyone, from old to young," she said. That may explain why they enjoy so many returning families that often span generations. "Everyone gets along with everyone. Oldtimers love to show fishing techniques to younger anglers, and the kids are a breath of fresh air for others."

While the fishing is amazing at this destination, many people tell Workman the real reason they return year after year is the relationships they've made over the years. Workman is always happy to see the familiar families coming back and she is also excited about the new families that are discovering the fun of camping.

The campground continues to be conscientious about cleaning public areas, Workman said, but she doesn't anticipate any issues. "Camping has always been a naturally social-distance activity."

Workman recommends checking availability soon if looking to do some RVing or camping over the summer. The trick these days, she said, is to keep an open mind and be flexible with dates.

If you have an RV, this is either the time to hold onto it or to sell it. RVs are in high demand this year and it's a buyer's market, said Carl Kline, owner of Kline's RV Center, Warren. "We're expecting an even better year than last, and we were closed for six weeks," he said.

According to the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), Michigan continues to be one of the top five states for RV deliveries. In 2020, 16,571 RVs were shipped to Michigan, 1,336 RVs were shipped in the first quarter (January-March) of the year. So far, in the first quarter of 2021, more than 5,270 RVs have been shipped to Michigan.

"It's great to see the level of enthusiasm for RVing continues to grow. Camping and RVing is a fantastic way for families to spend quality time together, enjoying the natural beauty of pure Michigan," said Ing.

For information on MARVAC-member dealers and campgrounds, visit www.marvac.org.

Celebrating 80 years, the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.marvac.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

