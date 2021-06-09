Appointment supports Wilshire's commitment to expanding capability set for the global investor

Wilshire announced today the appointment of Gary Rynhoud as Managing Director of Wilshire, Head of EMEA Business Development. In this role, Mr. Rynhoud is responsible for building and growing relationships with institutional investors in the EMEA region, across Wilshire's breadth of capabilities. This role reinforces Wilshire's commitment to forging and further developing strategic alliances with top institutional investors globally through a local, dedicated presence.

"Gary's extensive international experience with institutional clients as a senior executive in the asset management and benchmark industry makes him well-positioned to further Wilshire's goal of building strong client relationships and an increased presence across EMEA and into Asia Pacific," said Mark Makepeace, Chief Executive Officer of Wilshire. "As Wilshire continues to grow and expand into new geographical markets, we remain committed to providing high-quality investment, benchmark and analytics solutions to a wide variety of clients across the financial markets ecosystem."

Mr. Rynhoud, who has more than 23 years of international experience in strategic business development, joined Wilshire from FTSE Russell where he served for the last five years as Head of Business Development, Middle East and Africa. In that role, he was responsible for business strategy execution and account development across asset owner, asset management, ETFs and consulting clients as well as sovereign wealth funds across the region. Prior to this role, he worked sixteen years at Man Investments with institutional, private banking and ultra-high net worth family office clients in a variety of roles including five years in product structuring, global sales management, and more than 6 years in the Middle East.

"Wilshire's reputation for exceptional, client-focused investment solutions with a deep pedigree in the space and solid client relationships, made my decision to join the team an easy one," Mr. Rynhoud said. "Institutions should feel confident that they have the right long-term partner to help them navigate the economic cycles ahead. I look forward to helping expand Wilshire's reach and relationships alongside a strong, well-respected team."

Mr. Rynhoud earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

About Wilshire

Wilshire Advisors, LLC (Wilshire) is a leading global financial services firm, dedicated to improving outcomes for investors worldwide. An independent firm since its founding in 1972, Wilshire advises on over $1.2 trillion in assets and manages $87 billion in assets. Specializing in innovative investment solutions, consulting services and multi-asset analytics, Wilshire serves more than 500 institutional and intermediary clients worldwide from 10 offices around the globe.

