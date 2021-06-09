ElectrifAi's Integration with Snowflake to Help Improve Business Performance

The machine learning company plans to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi is excited to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF, upon its final release, a service that includes native support for multiple programming languages that allows developers, data engineers and data scientists to write code in the languages of their choice. This move will make it easier for ElectrifAi to integrate its library of pre-built machine learning models with Snowflake's Data Cloud .

ElectrifAi, which was founded 17 years ago, is the leading provider of practical artificial intelligence for enterprises in the US, with more than 1,000 pre-built machine learning models in its portfolio. ElectrifAi's vast library of machine learning models targets high-value business use cases that are available to companies of all sectors and sizes, including Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications and Retail. ElectrifAi's business-ready solutions allow such companies to quickly leverage AI and ML technology to maximize their time to market, reduce their costs and risks and accelerate the success of their projects.

Through Snowpark and Java/Scala UDFs, Snowflake and ElectrifAi can enable data engineers, data scientists and developers, who prefer to use various languages, to take advantage of Snowflake's industry leading platform capabilities and the benefits of Snowflake's Data Cloud.

"We are elated to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark capabilities," says Luming Wang, CTO of ElectrifAi. "This move will make it easier to integrate our industry-leading pre-built machine learning models with Snowflake's Data Cloud. It's a data science match made in heaven."

"Data is our clients' most important asset, and their ability to mine that data in order to leverage ElectrifAi's machine learning models can help improve their business performance," Snowflake, Director of Technology Alliances, Tarik Dwiek said. "ElectrifAi's integration with Snowpark can help make that more possible."

With Java UDFs, customers can run functions they have in JVM (Java Virtual Machine) from Snowflake's single, integrated platform.

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving revenue uplift, cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi has approximately 200 data scientists, software engineers and employees with a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations, mostly for Fortune 500companies. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices located in Shanghai and New Delhi. To learn more visit www.electrifAi.net and follow us on Twitter @ElectrifAi and on LinkedIn .

