Broadcom Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its Integrated CloudSOC Solution for the CASB Market

Broadcom provides customers with a strong solution to expand their CASB capabilities, functions, and features and offers powerful components across cloud security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global cloud access security broker (CASB) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Broadcom Inc. with the 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Since acquiring Symantec, Broadcom has continued to develop and evolve its CloudSOC CASB solution, as part of the Integrated Cyber Defense (ICD) strategy, delivering security solutions for software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and Zero Trust. Broadcom is focused on developing integrated security solutions, building a global presence, and scaling its architecture, and CASB is an important part of Broadcom's comprehensive portfolio of advanced security services.

"Broadcom continues Symantec's long history of innovation, both organically and through acquisitions. Technology is leveraged across product lines, and CloudSOC is part of the Integrated Cyber Defense approach," said Tony Massimini, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Among the most innovative capabilities of CloudSOC is Mirror Gateway, a solution for secure access to corporate resources from unmanaged devices. It provides an agentless, non-intrusive architecture to extend inline protection to unmanaged devices and remote users accessing corporate resources."

The company develops technology integrations across product lines. For example, CloudSOC integrates with Symantec Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for an end-to-end enterprise DLP solution, where a single DLP policy is applied to data loss channels. Other innovations include adding user behavior analytics (UEBA) functionality, discovering Shadow IT, enforcing the policy of Shadow IT (integration with secure web gateway or firewall), integrating with a wide range of user authentication/MFA/SSO solutions, and customizing dashboards and reports.

Furthermore, Broadcom uses acquisition to extend its capabilities. In early 2020, Broadcom acquired Bay Dynamics for its UEBA technology, which will be integrated into its CASB solution. Before this, the company acquired Fireglass, a leading vendor of an agentless, browserless isolation solution that eliminates ransomware, malware, and phishing threats. In addition, the company acquired Luminate Security in 2019 for its cloud-native technology called Secure Access Cloud, which is the software-defined perimeter technology (SDP) that provides a unified security stack.

"Broadcom's roadmap covers additional integrations across its wide portfolio, along with continued investments in orchestrations," noted Massimini. "The company is a leading vendor in several areas, such as endpoint security, email security, secure web gateway, and DLP. Broadcom is positioned for market leadership in integrated cloud security by investing in leading-edge solutions in the cybersecurity market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact: