Shipping Container Modification Market to Reach $114.58 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Reduction in cost and time needed for construction and east in installation and relocation drive the growth of the global shipping container modification market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Shipping Container Modification Market by Size (Small Container (20 Feet) and Large Container (40 Feet), and Application (Energy and Mining, Construction, Retail and Commercial, Disaster Relief, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global shipping container modification industry generated $76.52 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $114.58 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth:

Reduction in cost and time needed for construction, rise in need for protection of architecture from changing environment in cold regions, and east in installation and relocation drive the growth of the global shipping container modification market. However, low life span of infrastructure and large investments in HVAC systems hinder the market growth. On the other hand, focus on affordable housing structures and supportive government initiatives toward green building concept create new opportunities in the coming years.



Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11472

Covid-19 Scenario

The development activities stopped partially or completely due to the lockdown imposed by governments in many countries. However, the activities continued during the post-lockdown.

In addition, various challenges such as transportation restrictions and shortage of new and old shipping containers occurred across the world.

As daily operations in the construction sector halted, the demand for shipping container modification decreased considerably. The demand is expected to rise as construction activities begin in full swing.

The large container (40 Feet) segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on size, the large container (40 Feet) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global shipping container modification market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rapid urbanization & globalization and improvement in transportation services. However, the small container (20 Feet) segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in its application in military and commercial applications.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Shipping Container ModificationMarket:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11472

The construction segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the construction segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global shipping container modification market, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to adoption of affordable housing units as the cost required for construction of a basic on-site shipping container is less. However, the disaster relief segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to reduction in cost & time for construction, the government's initiative toward green building concept, and limited availability of space.

North America to continue its dominance by 2027

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global shipping container modification market, and is projected to continue its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to increase in construction-related activities and rise in housing for single and multi-unit dwellings. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, owing to increased urbanization and adoption of cost-effective modified shipping containers to ensure uniform quality.

Leading Market Players

BMarko Structures LLC

Sea Box Inc.

Boxman Studios

Falcon Structures

Container Technology Inc.

Ebtech Industrial Modular Building Solutions

Wilmot Modular Structures Inc.

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

TLS Offshore Containers/ TLS Special Containers

YMC Container Solutions

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11472

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Similar Reports We Have:

Modular Construction Market - Global modular construction is expected to reach $196.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Container Homes Market - Global container homes market is projected to reach $73,070.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Spain Residential Real Estate Market - Spain residential real estate market is projected to reach $149.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Mining Equipment Market - Global mining equipment market is projected to reach $165,827.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart Mining Market - Global smart mining market is projected to reach $23,465.8 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Hydration Containers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Green Mining Market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060